TN govt spreading false information on investment, employment generation, claims EPS

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Aug 4 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday claimed that the ruling DMK was providing false information on investments that were attracted and on employment generation in the state.

Despite the AIADMK demanding the release of the official figures, the government has not submitted a white paper on the subject, he alleged.

Addressing a rally as part of his state-wide campaign: "Let's protect the people, reclaim Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said "the DMK is spreading false information on the investment the state had attracted at the investors' meet and on providing employment to 10 lakh people. But it has not provided a white paper on this.” During the AIADMK regime, 98 MoUs were signed for a total investment of Rs 2.45 lakh crore in 2015. In 2019, 304 MoUs were signed for a commitment of Rs 3 lakh crore. "This has ensured employment to lakhs of people," the Leader of Opposition claimed.

The former Chief Minister, who addressed a mammoth crowd in heavy downpour, said fissures in DMK alliance were beginning to emerge. The days were not far off for the DMK-led alliance to break, Palaniswami said.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthiran too joined Palaniswami in the roadshow.