TN govt takes over aided college in Erode

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Mar 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that the aided Chikkaiah Naicker College here will be hereafter called as Chikkaiah Government Arts and Science College.

Speaking to reporters here, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said the state government has received a consent order from the President of India to take over the college.

The minister also said to prevent ragging in colleges, a full-fledged Anti-ragging committee consisting of parents, teachers, students associations or federations and also representatives from Social Service Organisations will be formed soon in the state.

Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said a modern sports stadium, library and an IAS Academy (coaching centre) will be constructed soon.

Erode District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara was present.