TN govt takes possession of Ex-CM Jayalalithaa's seized assets following court order

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has officially taken possession of the seized assets belonging to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, marking a significant development in the protracted disproportionate assets case.The transfer occurred on Friday, a day after a Bengaluru court ordered the handover of the assets, which had previously been under the custody of Karnataka.

Until now, authorities in Karnataka were in possession of an extensive collection of valuables, including 27 kg and 558 grams of gold jewellery, 1,116 kg of silver, and documents related to 1,526 acres of land.These assets had been stored securely in the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha treasury. The transfer was carried out in the presence of court and government officials.

As part of the legal proceedings, the seized items were meticulously documented and photographed, offering a rare glimpse into the wealth accumulated by the late leader. Among the images, an opulent golden crown with intricate craftsmanship stands out, reflecting the grandeur associated with Jayalalithaa’s tenure.

Additionally, a vast collection of jewellery was catalogued, with rows of ornate ornaments laid out for inventory. A sword with elaborate engravings also featured among the high-value objects, adding to the list of remarkable items recovered.

Petitioner Narasimha Murthy told PTI: "Only two things -- jewellery and documents -- have been handed over to the Tamil Nadu government and remaining 27 articles were in the custody of Jayalalithaa's secretary Bhaskarana since 1996." PTI COR GMS GMS ROH