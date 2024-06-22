National

TN govt to build one lakh houses under mission to make state hut-free

NewsDrum Desk
Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will construct one lakh houses under the 'Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam' scheme as part of the mission to make the state hut-free, Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy informed the Assembly on Saturday.

The houses will be built at an outlay of Rs 3,500 crore in a year, he said.

"The Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam thittam (Kalaignar's dream housing scheme), named after later Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, will carry forward the work of the late leader who was the architect of hut-free Tamil Nadu," Periyasamy said while winding up the debate on the demand for grants for his department.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is following in the footsteps of Kalaignar (as the DMK stalwart Karunanidhi is affectionately called) aims to ensure a transformation. This project would ensure a hut-free state by 2030, the Minister said. PTI JSP ROH

