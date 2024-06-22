TN govt to build one lakh houses under mission to make state hut-free

Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will construct one lakh houses under the 'Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam' scheme as part of the mission to make the state hut-free, Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy informed the Assembly on Saturday.

The houses will be built at an outlay of Rs 3,500 crore in a year, he said.

"The Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam thittam (Kalaignar's dream housing scheme), named after later Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, will carry forward the work of the late leader who was the architect of hut-free Tamil Nadu," Periyasamy said while winding up the debate on the demand for grants for his department.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is following in the footsteps of Kalaignar (as the DMK stalwart Karunanidhi is affectionately called) aims to ensure a transformation. This project would ensure a hut-free state by 2030, the Minister said. PTI JSP ROH