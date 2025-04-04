TN govt to constitute special courts in 14 districts for trial of POCSO cases: Minister

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government will constitute a special court each in 14 districts to exclusively handle cases under the POCSO Act, state Law Minister S Regupathy informed on Friday.

These courts in the cadre of District Judge, would be established in three phases for trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, he said.

Winding up the debate in the Assembly on the demand for grants for his department, the minister said an Additional District Court will be constituted at Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district, a Subordinate Judge’s Court at Nilakottai (in Dindigul district) and Sriperumbudur (Kancheepuram district), and a District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Avadi in Tiruvallur district and at Srimushnam in Cuddalore district.

An Additional Family Court will be established at Tiruchirappalli, he said.