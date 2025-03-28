TN govt to launch Hornbill conservation initiative

Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will launch a Hornbill conservation initiative to protect the habitat where these birds thrive, state Forests Minister K Ponmudy informed the Assembly on Friday.

A centre of excellence for Hornbill conservation would be set up at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, he said, winding up the debate on the demand for grants to his department.

Terming the announcement as a historic move, and a pioneering initiative, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Forests, Supriya Sahu said the TN Forest Department was set to enhance hornbill conservation efforts, marking a significant move in protecting these keystone bird species.

"The Great Hornbill, Malabar Grey-Hornbill, Malabar Pied-Hornbill and the Indian Grey-Hornbill crucial for forest ecosystems are under threat due to habitat loss," she said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

As part of this initiative, the state has announced a Centre for Excellence to be set up for Hornbill conservation at Anamalai Tiger Reserve, identify and protect nesting trees, including those on private lands, and recognise landowners as “Hornbill Protectors,” and develop guidelines for safeguarding nest trees of all the four hornbill species inside and out of protected areas.

Also, apart from ecological restoration efforts, a survey and population estimation of hornbills especially of lesser-known Malabar pied hornbills will be taken, she said.

In the Assembly, the minister said that the state government was committed to conserving its marine resources and accordingly a Marine Elite Force for Chennai coast will be set up.

Six new Wildlife Conservation Incubation Centres to serve as centres for innovation and new ideas for wildlife conservation will be established.

Two new research centers, namely the Centre for Conservation and Evolutionary Genetics and Centre for Species Survival at the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) will be established at Vandalur, Chennai, at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

He said the Forest Department would undertake its first telemetry study in Tamil Nadu to identify congregation areas of Olive Ridley Turtles at a cost of Rs 84 lakh. PTI JSP KH