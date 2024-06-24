TN govt to move Assembly resolution asking Centre to take up caste-wise census

Chennai, Jun 24 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has decided to move a resolution in the current session of the Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to expeditiously conduct a caste-based census along with the general census, Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to PMK legislator G K Mani's plea for a caste-wise census to provide 10.5 percent reservation for Vanniyar community, the Chief Minister said if a good solution was to be found for the issue he raised, then the Centre should soon conduct the caste-based census along with the population census.

"You are well aware with which party you are now in alliance," Stalin said pointing to Mani whose PMK is part of the BJP-led NDA.

"You should hold talks with that party and ensure a nationwide caste census. Only then it (reservation for Vanniyars) could be implemented in the state," the CM added.

He pointed out that such an attempt by the Bihar government was quashed by the court.

"We have decided to bring a resolution in this session itself asking the Centre to take up caste-wise census along with population census. I request Mani to support the resolution," Stalin said amidst thumping of desks by the Treasury benches. PTI JSP ROH