TN govt to operate 16,895 buses for Diwali

Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that 16,895 special buses will be operated in view of Diwali to facilitate people to visit their native districts for the festival and to return to their place of work.

The specials will be operated from November 9 to 11 to enable the public to reach their native districts for the Festival of Lights, and between November 13 and 15 in the return direction, Transport Minister S S Sivashankar said.

A total of 16,895 buses would be operated for three days before the festival and another 13,292 buses would be run for three days following November 12, a release here said.

Tickets could be booked at the website: www.tnstc.in or through the TNSTC official app.