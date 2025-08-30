TN govt to procure paddy at enhanced price from farmers: Minister

Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will procure paddy at an enhanced price of Rs 2,545 per quintal from farmers for the Kuruvai (Kharif) season, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani said.

The move follows a direction from Chief Minister M K Stalin to procure paddy from September 1 for the procurement season 2025-26 at Rs 2,545 per quintal for Grade ‘A’ paddy and Rs 2,500 per quintal of common paddy variety, he said.

"This (amount) carries the state government incentive of Rs 156 and Rs 131 per quintal for respective varieties of paddy. I am proud to announce that we have fulfilled the promise made in the DMK election manifesto (in 2021) that we will provide Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy," Sakkarapani said in a statement on Friday.

The price of Rs 2,545 for Grade ‘A’ includes the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,389 fixed by the Centre for Kharif Marketing Season (KMS), and an MSP of Rs 2,500 for common variety.

During the 51-month rule of Stalin, a total of 1.85 crore metric tons of paddy have been procured so far and Rs 44,777.83 crore has been provided to the farmers, thus setting a record in Tamil Nadu. Out of this, Rs 2,031.29 crore has been provided as an incentive by the state government, the Minister said.

Stating that not a single grain of rice should go waste, Sakkarapani said that the Chief Minister ordered the construction of modern rice storage facilities to store rice without keeping it in the open. Appropriate funds have been allocated for the purpose.

"This year, despite the unprecedentedly high paddy harvest and frequent rains, paddy grains have been saved from getting soaked in the rain. Similarly, all preparations have been made to start paddy procurement for the upcoming 2025-26 season from the first day of September,” he said.

District collectors have been instructed to open paddy procurement centers at the required places as soon as possible, minister said.