TN govt to provide 19,767 sports equipment kits: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), Nov 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said the state would provide 19,767 sports equipment kits under the Dr Kalaignar Sports Equipment scheme.

The kits will be distributed to 25 corporations, 145 municipalities and 479 town panchayats across the state, he added.

Udhayanidhi launched the sports equipment kits for urban local bodies at an event held at the VIT University auditorium in the Chengalpattu district.

To mark the launch, the deputy chief minister handed over kits to school and college students.

Each kit contains around 30 types of equipment for outdoor and indoor games, including cricket, football, carrom and chess, aimed at encouraging wider participation in multiple disciplines.

Under the expanded scheme, which previously covered all village panchayats, the government will now supply kits to every municipal corporation, municipality and town panchayat in the state.

He also announced that the Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup would be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10, with 24 international teams expected to participate.

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi inaugurated an international-standard swimming pool built at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore and the Olympian Sharath Kamal Table Tennis Academy, established at Rs 2 crore, on the campus of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University at Melakottaiyur.

Highlighting the state’s focus on sports, he said sustained government efforts had helped Tamil Nadu athletes win medals and recognition at national and international events.

He cited para badminton star Jagadesh Dilli, currently ranked world No 1 in doubles and fifth in men’s singles, and chess Grandmaster A R Ilamparthi, India’s 90th and Tamil Nadu’s 35th GM, as role models for young sportspersons.

Udhayanidhi said the government was committed to supporting achievers through financial incentives, high-quality infrastructure and coaching.

He recalled that CM (MK Stalin) had provided government jobs to 100 sportspersons under a three per cent reservation last year, with a similar target set for the current year.

Referring to the annual Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Trophy competitions, Udhayanidhi said record participation over the past four years had helped identify fresh talent across districts, with Chengalpattu consistently finishing second in the state medal tally after Chennai.

He urged local body representatives and officials to ensure proper use and maintenance of the sports kits and to identify and encourage young talent in their areas.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan and several MLAs were present.

Tambaram Corporation Mayor Vasanthakumari Kamalakkannan, senior officials of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, and functionaries of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu also attended.

Table tennis player Sharath Kamal, para badminton player Jagadesh Dilli, chess Grandmaster A R Ilamparithi, and local representatives were among the other participants. PTI JR SSK