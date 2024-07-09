TN govt transfers senior IPS officers

Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday effected a major reshuffle of senior IPS officers with new postings for as many as 18 officials.

A Amalraj, Additional Director General of Police/Tambaram Police Commissioner is posted as ADGP, Enforcement Bureau CID, Chennai, a Home Department order said.

A Arun took over as Chennai Police Commissioner on July 8.

ADGP/ State Crime Records Bureau, Abin Dinesh Modak is posted as ADGP/commissioner of Tambaram police commissionerate.

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, presently with the office of the DGP is posted as ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai vice HM Jayaram, who will take over as ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau.

Following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Mahesh Kumar Agarwal was transferred last month from the post of ADGP Enforcement Bureau CID and he was directed to report at the office of the DGP.

TS Anbu, Inspector General of Police, CB-CID will hold full additional charge of the post of ADGP CB-CID, vice G Venkatraman who is posted as ADGP, Administration, office of the DGP.

KS Narenthiran Nayar, IGP, North Zone, Chennai, will take over as IGP/Additional police commissioner (Law and order-North Chennai) vice, Asra Garg, who is posted as IGP North Zone.

Prem Anand Sinha IGP/Additional Police Commssioner (Law and Order-south Chennai) is posted as IGP South Zone, Madurai, vice N Kannan, who will take over as IGP/Additional Police Commssioner (Law and Order) for south Chennai. PTI VGN ROH