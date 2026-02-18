TN govt warns against purchase, sale, consumption of oral nicotine pouches

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Directorate of Drugs Control of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday warned against the purchase, sale, and consumption of oral nicotine pouches as they have not been approved in India.

Moreover, its safety, efficacy, and quality have not been established, the directorate said after it received a complaint on the illegal sale of oral nicotine pouches.

Following the complaint about the sale of oral nicotine pouches through online portals, the directorate took up the case and issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation from dealers in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, a release here said.

"These dealers have been issued the show-cause notice for selling the oral nicotine pouches without requisite licenses and also for having sold the unapproved drug, which has been manufactured/imported in contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules made thereunder," the release said.

A similar notice was issued to an online portal in Bengaluru.

The release advised the members of the public to refrain from using such nicotine pouches as an aid for smoking cessation, gutka and tobacco chewing cessation or for treating withdrawal symptoms of nicotine.

"The safety, efficacy, and quality of such nicotine pouches are not yet established. These products directly deliver pharmacologically active substance to the bloodstream through buccal absorption. Uncontrolled consumption of nicotine may result in more worsening health hazards due to increased nicotine intake," it said.

The directorate asked the manufacturers, retailers including online marketplace operators, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies in the state to refrain from manufacturing, stocking, exhibiting, or offering for sale of such unapproved oral nicotine pouches.

The Directorate of Drugs Control could be contacted on Whatsapp number: 9445865400 for guidance or reporting. PTI JSP JSP SA