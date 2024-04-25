TN govt warns against use of liquid nitrogen in direct consumption of food items

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday warned food business operators against using liquid nitrogen for direct consumption along with food items like biscuits, ice creams, wafer biscuits etc., and said liquid nitrogen should be fully evaporated from the food or drinks before being served.

It has directed the Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers to take stringent action under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 against any violations by the Food Business Operators using liquid nitrogen for direct consumption along with food items.

“The liquid nitrogen (INS 941) is permitted only as a processing aid, as contact freezing and colouring agents (substances that can cause rapid freezing on contact with food) as per Appendix C-S.No.9 under processing Categories in the product category Dairy based desserts – Ice Cream,” a release here said.

The Residual level (mg/Kg) is as per GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) in the final product prepared as per Appendix C of Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011 under Table 9 in use of processing aids in Food Products.

Also Nitrogen (INS-941) can be used as packing gas and freezant only as per Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011, it said.