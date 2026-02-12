TN growth outpaces national average: CM Stalin outlines USD 1 trillion roadmap

Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that the state’s economic growth has significantly outpaced the national average with a growth rate of 11.19 per cent.

"Today, Tamil Nadu's economic growth is higher than the national average, at 11.19 per cent. To be more specific, while India's manufacturing sector growth last year was 4.5 per cent, Tamil Nadu's growth was three times higher at 14.7 per cent,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking at the Conversion Conclave 2026, a unique initiative held to demonstrate the transformation of investment agreements into operational projects, Stalin described this achievement as a "deed-based answer" to critics of the Dravidian Model of governance.

“In this conclave alone, we are celebrating achievements with the inauguration of 52 companies, foundation stone laying for 71 companies, and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two new companies,” he added.

In his address, Stalin also highlighted the state's industrial prowess, explaining the steps being taken to bring about the changes.

He explained that once a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed, it is tracked via a dedicated dashboard.

"We personally ensure everything -- from the signed agreement becoming a company to the inauguration, right until our youth receive their offer letters in their hands. Only then can the goal of 'everything for everyone' and development for all districts be achieved," the CM said.

He pointed out that the Tata Motors JLR plant was commissioned within record time and the Phoenix Kothari footwear project in Perambalur moved from foundation to inauguration in exactly 12 months because of this high-speed implementation.

Stalin was joined by Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, who detailed the government’s shift from signing papers to delivering impact.

Rajaa said the conclave is a celebration of "Ink to Impact" philosophy followed by Tamil Nadu.

“No other state has had the courage or capability to hold a conversion conclave to prove the transformation of MoUs into real-world investments,” he pointed out.

He also said the government's focus was never on raw investment numbers alone, but on the quality and location of jobs.

"It was not about the quantum of investment. It was always on how many jobs, the quality of jobs, and the location of jobs," Rajaa said.

He cited Union Government EPF data to back the state's claims, noting that 29.63 lakh jobs have been created in the state recently, with a total potential of 36.52 lakh jobs arising from current investments.

The conclave was attended by top industry leaders, including Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech and executives from Homrun Healthcare and BIG Tech, alongside State Planning Commission Chairman J Jeyaranjan. PTI JR JR ROH