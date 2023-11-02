TN Guv attends Madurai varsity convocation amid protest by DMK, CPI(M)

Madurai (TN), Nov 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi attended the 55th convocation of Madurai Kamaraj University here on Thursday amid a black flag protest by the CPI(M) members and a boycott by DMK Minister K Ponmudy.

Some of the syndicate and senate members of the varsity, too, allegedly protested by abstaining from the convocation ceremony.

The CPI(M), an ally of the ruling DMK, held a black flag protest condemning the Governor for not accepting a proposal to confer an honorary doctorate degree on freedom fighter and Communist veteran N Sankaraiah in recognition of his services.

Scores of party cadres were detained by the police for staging the protest and were later let off.

As he had announced on Wednesday, state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy boycotted the convocation ceremony as Ravi declined the proposal to confer an honorary doctorate on Sankaraiah.

"Despite the syndicate and the senate passing resolutions and my request, the Governor has refused to award him a doctorate degree. He should explain the reason for his action," Ponmudy, who is pro-chancellor of the university, told reporters, announcing his decision to stay away from the convocation.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, presented degrees to 1,34,531 students during the convocation.

Prof U Kamachi Mudali, vice chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute, delivered the convocation address.

According to Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, belonging to the CPI (M), more than 15 syndicate and senate members of the Madurai Kamaraj University boycotted the convocation.

Meanwhile, the Governor had a detailed interaction with the medalists, the Raj Bhavan said in a post on the social media platform X.

"He reminded them that each of them was a national asset and urged them to set larger goals in life and build the nation," it said. PTI JSP ANE JSP ROH