TN Guv calls on Rajnath, discusses issues of ex-servicemen

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday said he has discussed issues concerning ex-servicemen with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Called on Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Thiru Rajnath Singh, discussed the issues concerning Ex Servicemen and their families in Tamil Nadu." "Raksha Mantri has always been forthcoming in support of our Ex Servicemen and their families. On behalf of the Ex Servicemen of Tamil Nadu and their families I thanked him for the various welfare initiatives taken by the Government of India for them," the Raj Bhavan's official 'X' handle quoted Ravi as saying. PTI SA SA ROH