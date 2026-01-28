TN Guv, CM, AIADMK condole death of Ajit Pawar

Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and the Opposition AIADMK on Wednesday condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in a flight crash.

Ravi termed the demise of Pawar as a 'grave and irreparable one, leaving a void that will be hard to fill'.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Ravi said, he was deeply shocked and pained by the tragic and untimely demise of Pawar and the others in the flight crash.

"The loss of Ajit Pawar in this tragedy is a grave and irreparable one, leaving a void that will be hard to fill. At this hour of profound grief, my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and followers, and to all those who have lost their dear ones in this devastating tragedy. Om Shanti!" he said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin in a condolence message said, "The scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb. I extend my sincere condolences to Thiru Sharad Pawar (President of Nationalist Congress Party), Supriya Sule, (the Working President and MP Baramati Lok Sabha constituency) and the families of all those who lost their lives in this terrible accident." Former AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar said Pawar was a 'strong leader and a seasoned administrator' whose long and committed service to Maharashtra leaves a lasting impact.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Ajit Pawar in the plane crash at Baramati. He was a strong leader and a seasoned administrator whose long and committed service to Maharashtra leaves a lasting impact," Vijayabaskar said.

"My sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and supporters. Strength and prayers to the loved ones of all the victims who lost their lives on board. May their souls rest in peace," he wrote in 'X'.

Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB