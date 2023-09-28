TN Guv, CM condole M S Swaminathan's death

Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of renowned agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan on Thursday. Stating that he was deeply saddened over the demise of Swaminathan the "father of the green revolution and builder of modern Bharat," Ravi said Swaminathan will always remain in the hearts and minds of the people.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!," the Governor said on the social media platform X.

Stalin, in his condolence message said, "Deeply saddened to hear the passing away of eminent agro scientist Thiru M S Swaminathan. His pioneering work in the field of sustainable food security has had a profound impact worldwide." "I will always cherish the moments I spent with him. My thoughts are with his family and global science community during this difficult time," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condoled Swaminathan's death and said, "the Father of Green Revolution had brought in several pioneering measures to boost farm production and also to uplift the lot of the farmers. He served the nation in different capacities." Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also condoled Swaminathan's death.

In a message, he said Swaminathan was a resolute scientist who contributed much to the development of innovative agricultural practices. The country has lost a leading agricultural scientist.

"In the death of Swaminathan, the country has suffered an irreparable loss," the Chief Minister said, expressing his sorrow. He said he prayed to the Almighty for the peaceful rest of the soul and conveyed his grief to the bereaved family.

Senior farmer leaders here recalled the active role the late Swaminathan had played for establishment of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in 1974 in Puducherry and it was a pilot project which was replicated in the other parts of the country. PTI JSP COR JSP SS