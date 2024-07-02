TN Guv, CM express anguish over Hathras stampede

Chennai, Jul 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday expressed anguish over the Hathras stampede that left over 100 dead in the Uttar Pradesh town.

The CM expressed solidarity with the affected.

On the Raj Bhavan's official 'X' handle, Ravi said: "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives in the unfortunate stampede at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh." "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured." The CM said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the incident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing a swift recovery to those injured. We stand with the people affected in this difficult time," he said.

Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, also condoled the loss of lives.

"Deeply shocked to hear the news that more than 100 people, including children and women, died in a stampede during a spiritual #Satsang event in #Hathras district of #UttarPradesh. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray to the almighty that the soul of the deceased may rest in peace," he wrote on 'X.' He said he prayed for the recovery of those under treatment.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed shock and grief over the death of several persons in the stampede.

A release from the office of the Chief Minister said Rangasamy expressed his deep sorrow and conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed.

Over 100 persons were killed and several injured in the stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras on Tuesday. PTI SA COR SA SS