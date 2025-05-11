TN Guv, CM extend Mother's Day greetings

Chennai, May 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and various other leaders extended their Mother's Day greetings on Sunday.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami also extended his greetings and shared a picture, on 'X,' of him with late party supremo J Jayalalithaa, who incidentally was addressed as 'Amma' (Mother) by her party workers.

"On the occasion of Mother’s Day, we express our deepest gratitude to all mothers, the silent architects of strength, compassion and character, who shape individual, home and society," the official 'X' handle of TN Raj Bhavan said.

"Through their divine love, strength and selflessness, mothers pass down values that define generations, guiding us through life’s turning points. Their quiet presence leaves a deep and lasting impression, shaping character and nurturing the moral foundation of our society," it added.

CM Stalin and Palaniswami also greeted mothers on the occasion, pointing out at the various roles played by them in nurturing children. PTI SA ADB