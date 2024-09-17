TN Guv, CM greet PM Modi on 74th birthday

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and a host of political party leaders extended their birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth also wished the PM on the occasion.

In his message, Ravi said, "The people of Tamil Nadu extend their heartfelt wishes to our beloved Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi on his birthday for his long and healthy life. Under his revolutionary transformative leadership this nation is confidently marching ahead to her destiny of Viksit Bharat by 2047." Modi's steadfast focus on infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu, including highways, railways, airports and seaports and numerous welfare schemes for the people shows his profound love for the Tamil people. A Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre in Singapore, a Thiruvalluvar Chair in an university in Malaysia, a Subramaniya Bharathi Chair in the Banaras Hindu University, annual Kasi Tamil Sangamam, Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam and restoration of the Holy Sengol in Parliament reflect his immense love for Tamil language and culture, the Governor said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi. Wishing You a long life with enduring health in the years ahead." AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also wished the PM. "Heartiest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing a long and healthy life with continued public service," he said.

Actor Rajinikanth said, "A very happy birthday to our most respected Prime Minister Dear Narendra Modi ji. I pray to God to always bless you with good health and happiness." Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai said, "on behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu, heartiest birthday greetings to our beloved PM Thiru Narendra Modi." Anbumani Ramadoss, the leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) which is an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre, wished PM Modi many more years of good health, happiness, strength and success in public life.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat. He was sworn-in as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9, 2024. PTI VIJ ROH