TN Guv, CM, leaders condole Ratan Tata’s demise

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and political leaders condoled the death of chairman Emeritus Tata Sons, Ratan Tata and said his passing was a great loss to the nation.

Noting that he was deeply saddened at the passing of Ratan Tata, a great nationalist, an ideal industrialist and above all a human being par excellence, Governor Ravi said “his departure is a huge national loss.” He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the near and dear ones. “May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!" the Governor said in a post on the social media platform X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was deeply saddened at the demise of Ratan Tata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion.

“His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives,” the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

Stalin said India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. “I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss,” he said.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said Ratan Tata was well known for his professional ethics, philanthropy and social service, “Mr. Tata was an inspiration to many. His demise is a great loss to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family and members of the Tata Group. May his soul rest in peace,” Palaniswami said on X.

Another former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam expressed shock and grief over the demise of Ratan Tata, an Indian industrialist.

“He was an inspiration of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, whose success story has profoundly impacted India’s economy. His death is indeed an irreparable loss to the people of India,” he said.

In his passing away, the people of India have lost a great industrialist, a great humanist, and a true patriot. His death has left a void that can never be filled, Panneerselvam said conveying his deepest condolences to bereaved members. PTI JSP ROH