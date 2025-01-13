TN Guv, CM, leaders extend Pongal greetings

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and political party leaders on Monday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Pongal harvest festival.

The Governor extended his "warmest greetings" to all, especially the Tamil sisters and brothers worldwide on the auspicious Pongal.

"We celebrate the harvest, expressing heartfelt gratitude to Mother Earth for her abundant blessings. Rooted in age-old traditions and celebrated with fervor, Pongal reflects our rich spiritual and cultural heritage, uniting us in reverence for shared values and customs," Ravi said in a post on social media platform X.

He wished for the spirit of Pongal to inspire peace, harmony, and prosperity, enriching the people's lives with happiness, good health, and success.

In his message, the Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes and said Pongal, the unique cultural festival of the Tamils, was celebrated for three days.

"Pongal festival celebrates tillage, hard work, equality, and the splendor of nature. It is a festival that celebrates the culture, civilisation, and bravery of the Tamils," he said. This was also an occasion to share the joy of harvest, cherish the good ties with family, relatives, friends, and neighbors, he said.

"Our government is the successor of the movement that transformed Pongal from being a mere celebration to a cultural festival. As long as we stand together with unity and historical integrity, the uniqueness and greatness, Tamil Nadu will continue to shine in the country," Stalin said.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss were among those who greeted the people. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK ADB