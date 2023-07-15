TN Guv, CM pay tribute to late leader Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, CM donates books to libraries

Chennai, July 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on his 121st birth anniversary on Saturday. The chief minister also donated books, which he has received as gifts over time, to public libraries.

The chief minister who attended the Education Development Day function marking the birth anniversary of the Independence activist and Congress leader said he donated over 1.5 lakh books that he received from well-wishers and party members to public libraries for the benefit of the people.

"I participated in the Education Development Day event held at the Nehru Government Boys Higher Secondary school, Nanganallur, today marking the 121st birth anniversary of leader Kamaraj, and paid tributes to him," the chief minister said in a tweet.

Stalin said that ever since he took over as DMK's working president in 2017, he has been requesting people who call on him to present him with books instead of bouquets and shawls. "Accordingly, I have received 1.5 lakh books and donated them all to public libraries in Tamil Nadu that have sought the books," Stalin tweeted.

Subsequently, he presented 7,740 books to public libraries on the birth anniversary of Kamaraj, Stalin said posting a photo of him paying floral tributes to the iconic leader.

Referring to the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai coinciding with the Kamaraj's birth anniversary celebration, the chief minister appealed to the people to make former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's words about setting up a library in each home come true.

"Kamaraj made immeasurable contributions to India's Independence and gave momentum to social development through his landmark initiatives, especially in education," Governor Ravi said in his message.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, deposed leader of the party O Panneerselvam, DMDK founder Vijayakanth, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan too paid their tributes.

Actor Vijay's fans too joined the celebrations across the state by garlanding the statue of the late leader and distributing sweets to the people. PTI JSP ANE JSP ANE