TN Guv, CM pay tributes to Ambedkar

Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and several other leaders paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, on Saturday.

The Governor along with school students paid floral tributes to Ambedkar on the occassion of his 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Memorial Day) at Lok Bhavan here.

Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar here, the Chief Minister said Ambedkar's life was a lesson and his struggles were a source of encouragement in the journey towards an egalitarian society.

“Let us continue to move forward in the light of the great luminary Ambedkar,” Stalin said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’ AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Ambedkar worked tirelessly to establish equality not only in the laws but also in the hearts of people.

“On the Memorial Day of the revolutionary Dr Ambedkar, who fought without compromise for the rights of the oppressed people, for equality, and for social harmony until his last breath, I pay tributes to his great fame,” Palaniswami said on 'X'.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, accompanied by the party leaders and cadres garlanded Ambedkar’s statue on Rajaji Salai.

TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan paid floral tributes to his portrait. Former MP N Sathyabhama, and others participated in the event.