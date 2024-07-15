TN Guv, CM pay tributes to Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and a host of leaders paid tributes to former CM K Kamaraj on his 122nd birth anniversary on Monday.

Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Kamaraj at the Gandhi Mandapam here the Governor hailed the late leader as "a great nationalist and builder of modern Tamil Nadu." He made possible universal access to education, mid-day meal, laid the foundation for industrialisation, power generation, and built numerous dams that boosted agricultural production, Ravi said.

"He was the champion of social justice. His life of honesty and utter simplicity should be a lesson for our present-day leaders. His life and work remain an inspiration for all," the Governor said in a post on X.

Chief Minister said in a post on X that he honoured the late leader by launching the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme on the birth anniversary of Kamaraj.

Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of the leader at the official launch of the CM Breakfast scheme for primary school children in Tiruvallur district.

State ministers garlanded the statue of Kamaraj near the Pallavan House in the city.

The Congress members led by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, too, paid floral tributes on the occasion. PTI JSP ROH