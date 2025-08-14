TN Guv expresses concern over issues including women's safety; DMK hits out at Ravi

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday expressed concern over issues including 'rise' in sexual offences against women and children, saying "our sisters and daughters are afraid and feel insecure in coming out of their house." In his address on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, the Governor also rued the "educational and social discrimination of the poor and marginalised, alarming rise in suicides" and fast spreading drug abuse among youth.

The ruling DMK reacted sharply, saying enough official data has already been shown to disprove Ravi on these issues and charged him with making accusations to malign the party-led government.

"In recent years, there is a sharp increase in the incidents of sexual offences, specially POCSO rape cases in our State. According to the official data, there has been over 56 per cent increase in POCSO rape cases in 2024," Ravi said.

The Raj Bhavan released the excerpts of his address.

Incidents of molestation of women have 'jumped' by over 33 per cent, he claimed.

"Our sisters and daughters are afraid and feel insecure in coming out of their house. We know that the nation is striving towards women-led development with increasing participation of women in all aspects of our national life," he said.

In Tamil Nadu, women are enterprising and aspirational.

"As a Chancellor of the State Universities, I am witness to the rise of women in education. In most Universities, women gold medallists far outnumber the men. However, if our sisters and daughters are scared to come out of their houses to pursue their dreams and enterprise, it will cast a dark shadow over our future. Unprecedented rise in sexual offences and violence against women is unacceptable, deplorable and must be curbed with a heavy and harsh hand," he added.

Responding, DMK senior leader and state Municipal Administration Minister, K N Nehru, recalled an incident on Wednesday where a student at a state-run university refused to accept the certificate from him during the convocation ceremony, accusing him of acting against TN's interests.

Referring to a Tamil saying, Nehru indicated the Governor was frustrated over the episode.

"On the other side, DMK's allies have boycotted the Independence Day tea party hosted by him. So he has issued the statement out of frustration," Nehru said in a party statement.

"Many allegations made in the statement have been countered already with facts," he said, referring to Ravi's remarks made in the address.

Ravi lacked 'decency' since he made allegations in the address meant for the Independence Day, he said.

Tamil Nadu topped the socio-economic indices and had even reached a 11.19 per cent growth rate.

"The governor has made lies and allegations. It is useless to present facts to counter them. Because he is not functioning as a governor..." Nehru said. PTI SA ROH