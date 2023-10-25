TN Guv facing abuses and threats to life, no police action, alleges Raj Bhavan

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) There have been incidents of public threats to the life of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi but a "studied indifference" by the state police to the matter has vitiated his security, the Raj Bhavan alleged on Wednesday.

The "bomb attacks" on the Raj Bhavan today, where a man hurled Molotov cocktail, "is a consequence of it." In a complaint to the Chennai Police Commissioner regarding the incident, the Governor's office also alleged verbal attacks and threats "mostly by leaders and workers of DMK and its allies in their public meetings and through their social media." The complaint copy was released to the media.

"These threats are intended to overawe the Governor and restrain him in discharging his Constitutional duties. However, complaints lodged with the police have been inconsequential due to police inaction," it said.

Ravi was "physically attacked with sticks and stones while he was on his way to attend a function at the Dharmapuram Adhinam in Mayiladuthurai district earlier.

While a complaint was lodged, no FIR was registered. Same was the case with some other similar incidents, it claimed.

The police "instead trivialised the serious incidents into minor offences with no worthwhile follow-up." "Such a studied indifference by police to serious threats to the Governor has vitiated the security of the Governor and Raj Bhavan. Today's brazen bomb attacks on the Raj Bhavan is a consequence of it," it said.

It further said a governor cannot work under the shadow of constant threats and urged the top city police official to take serious cognizance of today's attacks which constitute offences including under section 124 of the IPC "specifically intended for threats to a Governor," it added.

A copy of the complaint, from the governor's Deputy Secretary Dr T Sengottaiyan, was also marked to the state police chief.

A Molotov cocktail, called 'petrol bomb' in local parlance, was lobbed by a man, since arrested, in front of the Raj Bhavan's main gate here on Wednesday. There was no damage nor anyone injured in the incident, police had said. PTI SA SA