TN Guv inaugurates two-day VC's conference in Ooty

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), May 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi inaugurated a two-day conference of vice-chancellors of state and private universities at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion he said in an era of AI (Artificial Intelligence) there was a need to have a transformation in the approach to teaching pedagogy and this was one of the core focus of the National Education Policy - 2020, which would usher in a new higher education system for India.

The core thrust of this conference was to bring about research excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship, provide insight into AI, and human values and introduce new ideas from the experts, for improving higher education in the state. "All these discussions will be instrumental in strengthening our education system, making the younger generation skilled and confident to find a solution to the prevailing challenges," Ravi said.

When he came to Tamil Nadu two and a half years ago, he noticed that the state universities were working in isolation and facing challenges in improving their standards due to a lack of communication and coordination among them. "This conference is being organised to overcome this situation and provide a forum where the eminent leaders of higher education can learn from each other," he said.

Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission, emphasised the importance of addressing concerns related to sustainability in a world where developments in various technologies were rapidly advancing.

"Despite progress in fields such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, and information technology, there is still a pressing need for a sustainable, healthy, secure, and peaceful way of life," he said. PTI JSP ROH