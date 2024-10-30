TN Guv, leaders extend Deepavali greetings

Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor and political party leaders on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Deepavali.

Extending his "warmest greetings to the brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu around the world" the Governor said Deepavali symbolised the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and wisdom over ignorance.

"May Maa Lakshmi illuminate our hearts with boundless love and deep compassion and bless everyone with abundant happiness, good health and prosperity, fostering unity and togetherness in society," Ravi said in his message.

"Wishing you all a very happy, vibrant and safe Deepawali!" the Governor added.

Conveying his wishes, former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, said "May the sufferings be removed and joys multiply in the lives of all the people...I sincerely wish all the people to get all prosperity and health and live happily." Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, were also among the leaders who extended their wishes to the people on the occasion. PTI JSP ROH