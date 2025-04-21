TN Guv mourns Pope Francis' demise

Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday condoled the demise of Pope Francis, and called him a beacon of peace and compassion.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis. A beacon of peace, compassion and humility, he devoted his life to the service of the poor and marginalised," a Raj Bhavan post on 'X,' quoted Ravi as saying.

"His efforts to make a peaceful better world and foster interfaith harmony are his legacies which will inspire the future generations. My heartfelt condolences to his countless admirers and followers specially the global Catholic community. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," Ravi added.