TN Guv 'obstructing' VC appointments to state universities, says Minister

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan has accused Governor R N Ravi of "obstructing" the appointment of Vice Chancellors to state universities and said it would augur well for the varsities if he instead worked to ensure central funds that have been reduced to improve the higher education.

Advertisment

He urged Ravi to pave the way to fill up the vacant posts of VCs rather than creating hurdles to the state government.

“The health of the universities has been severely affected by the Governor’s constant interference,” Chezhiaan said in a statement here late Friday night responding to Ravi’s earlier communication in the day to the state government to recall its notification on VC search panel for Anna University, Bharathidasan University, and Periyar University, and include a UGC chairman’s nominee in the committee.

The University Grants Commission can only make recommendations and the state need not follow them, the Minister argued and called upon the Governor not to create a crisis situation.

Advertisment

He accused Ravi of acting against the students’ interests and said the Governor’s act was "politically motivated".

“Due to his intervention in the issue, the administration of state universities has been severely affected and I am afraid that it would affect the students’ future,” the Minister said in the statement and charged the Governor with "playing politics" to hide the drastic reduction in funds by the central government to state universities.

The Minister further said that the state government would address the issue legally. PTI JSP ROH