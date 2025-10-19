TN Guv, political leaders extend Deepavali greetings

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties on Sunday extended Deepavali greetings to the people of the state.

Deepavali will be celebrated on October 20.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, heartfelt greetings to our sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. Deepavali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, righteousness over evil and wisdom over ignorance," Ravi said in a social media post.

"May Maa Lakshmi bless us with happiness, health and prosperity, filling our lives with love and compassion and fostering a harmonious society rooted in peace and oneness. Wishing everyone a joyous, vibrant and safe Deepvali," he said.

Earlier, Ravi along with his wife and first Lady Laxmi Ravi shared Deepavali greetings with the staff of the Raj Bhavan here and distributed Diyas, sweets and fireworks, the Governor's office said.

In his message, Palaniswami said, "On this special occasion, may love and peace thrive universally dispelling all suffering and ushering in a bright future." "I pray to God that wealth and well-being flourish in everyone's live on this day. I extend my Deepavali greetings to everyone on the path laid out (AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister) M G Ramachandran and (the late Chief Minister) J Jayalalithaa," he said in a party statement.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran in his Deepavali message said, "On this auspicious Deepavali festival which demonstrates the victory of righteousness over evil, I pray to the God that the light we ignite dispels the ignorance and brings joy and success to everyone's life." Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also wished the people on the occasion. PTI VIJ ROH