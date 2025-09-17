TN Guv, Stalin, EPS extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Ravi led a drive to plant 75 tree saplings to mark the day.

"The people of Tamil Nadu extend warmest greetings to our beloved Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi on his 75th birthday, wishing him a healthy, long life. Under his visionary leadership, our nation is transforming, fostering inclusive growth that uplifts every citizen—especially the vulnerable and marginalized—through equitable access to opportunities and resources," a social media post of the Raj Bhavan, quoting Ravi, said.

Tamil Nadu leads this progress with record expansions in infrastructure, clean energy, healthcare and integrated multimodal connectivity, ensuring improved quality of life and diverse livelihood opportunities for the people. Landmark projects worth thousands of crores of rupees, ranging from major transport hubs to resilient coastal communities, reflect his commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, Ravi said.

"Inspired by his transformative leadership, today every Bharatiya with confidence, pride and resolve is contributing to the national march towards #ViksitBharat2047," he added.

CM Stalin greeted the PM.

"Birthday greetings to Hon'ble @PMOIndia Thiru @narendramodi. I convey my wishes for his good health, happiness, and a long life. #NarendraModi," the CM said on 'X.' Palaniswami, whose AIADMK is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, hailed the PM for his "visionary leadership." "Warmest birthday greetings to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl. Your visionary leadership, tireless dedication and steadfast commitment to the nation continue to inspire millions. Wishing you good health, long life, and continued strength to lead our great nation. @AIADMKOfficial," he said in a social media update.

The BJP state unit organised welfare programmes on the occasion. Party's state chief, Nainar Nagendran and his predecessor, K Annamalai extended their birthday greetings to Modi. PTI SA ROH