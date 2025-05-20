TN Guv, Stalin mourns nuclear scientist Srinivasan's death, calls him 'nation builder'

Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday condoled the demise of veteran nuclear scientist and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, M R Srinivasan, with the latter hailing him as a "nation builder." Ravi expressed grief over Srinivasan's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr M R Srinivasan, a legendary architect of India's nuclear energy programme and a Padma Vibhushan recipient." "His visionary leadership and scientific acumen were central to building the nation's self-reliance in atomic energy. Over decades of public service, he shaped institutions, policies and projects that continue to power India's progress. My deepest condolences to his family members, colleagues and all who were inspired by his remarkable legacy. Om Shanti!", a Raj Bhavan social media update quoted the Governor as saying.

CM Stalin condoled the scientist's demise.

"We mourn the passing of Dr M R Srinivasan, a pillar of India's atomic energy programme. He began his journey with Dr Homi J Bhabha, the father of India's nuclear programme, building our first reactor," he said in a post on 'X.' "Over decades, he led the creation of 18 nuclear power units, driving energy self-reliance. A true nation builder. My deepest condolences," the CM added.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhgam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran also expressed his condolences.

Srinivasan (95) passed away in Tamil Nadu's Udhagamandalam.