TN Guv, Stalin, Palaniswami, leaders express anguish over Yechury's death

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties expressed grief over the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday and praised him for his services to the people and his crusade against the infamous Emergency.

In a post on 'X', Governor Ravi said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Thiru Sitaram Yechury, veteran CPI-M leader. His impactful contributions to Indian politics will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!" CM Stalin said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Yechury, and described him as a 'stalwart of the Left movement and a towering figure' in Indian politics.

In a post on 'X', Stalin said: "Comrade @SitaramYechury was a fearless leader whose commitment to justice was evident from a young age, as he courageously stood against the Emergency as a student leader. His dedication to the cause of the working class, secularism, social justice, equality, and progressive values shaped a distinguished career that will continue to inspire future generations.

"I will always cherish the insightful interactions I had with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and comrades during this difficult time. Red Salute, Comrade!" Former Chief Minister Palaniswami said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Yechury's passing away.

In a social media post, he said: "With his demise, the nation has lost an exemplary statesman and an astute frontrunner of Communist ideology. My deepest condolences to his family and comrades. Farewell, comrade!" Expressing anguish, MDMK chief Vaiko recalled Yechury's crusade against the Emergency as a student leader and his incarceration to protect democracy. His passing away is a great loss to Leftists and progressive thinkers, he said, adding he saluted the leader's selfless services.

Condoling the Left leader's death, PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss said Yechury is an exemplary leader in the history of India's Left movement. Ramadoss praised his pivotal role in forging national level alliances, in forming governments at the Centre with Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh at the helm in 1996 and 2004 respectively.

CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan hailed Yechury as a great son of the Red flag and said the party saltuted him by lowering the party flag.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan offered a similar 'Red salute' and praised him as a leader for his services to the people, which began as a student and ended only with his death. PTI VGN KH