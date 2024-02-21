TN Guv, Stalin pay rich tributes to Fali Nariman

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of eminent jurist Fali S Nariman and hailed his experience at the Bar.

Nariman died in New Delhi at the age of 95 earlier today.

Ravi said he was "deeply saddened" over Nariman's death.

"A great legal luminary, renowned constitutional expert and a rare among the jurists, his going away is an enormous loss to the nation. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," the Raj Bhavan official 'X' handle quoted Governor Ravi as saying.

Chief minister Stalin also condoled Nariman's demise.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of eminent constitutional jurist and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Thiru #FaliNariman," he said in a post on 'X.' "Seven decades of his experience at the Bar, out of which more than five decades in the Supreme Court of India, is historic and remarkable. He is instrumental for many landmark judgments, and his contributions to jurisprudence will be remembered for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at the Bar," the CM said. PTI SA SA SS