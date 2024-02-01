TN Guv to address Assembly on Feb 12, budget to be tabled a week later

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The customary Governor's address to the state Assembly will be delivered on February 12, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday.

Further, the state budget for the year 2024-25 will be presented on February 19, a release from Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan said.

The Governor's address is scheduled at 10 am on February 12.

Last year, the House witnessed unprecedented scenes when Governor R N Ravi, at loggerheads with the DMK government over a number of issues, deviated from the prepared text, against which Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution, before the former walked out. PTI SA SA ROH