TN has 1.18 cr young voters: ECI

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has around 1.18 crore young voters, and 3,060 assistant electoral registration officers were deployed to enroll the youth, ECI has said.

The Election Commission said this in a report it shared with the media, following a comprehensive review of preparedness on February 26 and 27 for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The commission announced a series of measures across all 234 assembly constituencies—comprising 188 general, 44 scheduled caste, and two scheduled tribe seats.

Data from the final electoral roll published on February 23 reveals a significant surge in youth numbers. There are 12,51,742 registered first-time voters (aged 18-19) and 1,05,31,653 electors in the 20-29 age bracket.

To integrate these 1.18 crore young citizens, the ECI had deployed 3,060 dedicated assistant electoral registration officers to conduct targeted campaigns, particularly in colleges, ECI said in the report.

This focus is central to maintaining a pure electoral roll, described by the commission as the bedrock of democracy.

Following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll that began in October 2025, the total electorate was verified at 5,67,07,380. The roll features 2,89,60,838 female electors, outnumbering 2,77,38,925 male electors, alongside 7,617 third-gender and 67,056 service electors.

To facilitate the electorate, 75,032 polling stations have been planned (44,065 rural and 30,967 urban). Each station will serve an average of 756 voters, with a strict cap of 1,200 to prevent overcrowding. For the first time, the ECI has mandated 100 per cent webcasting across all locations.

Inclusivity measures have been set for 4,63,398 persons with disabilities (PwD) and 3,99,668 senior citizens aged 85-plus, including optional home voting and accessible polling sites.

The roll also includes 2,530 centenarians. Specialised booths include 258 women-managed, 47 PwD-managed, and 265 model polling stations.

Technological engagement will be driven by the ECINET platform, offering e-voter cards, candidate details, and violation reporting in 23 languages, including Tamil.

New transparency measures include releasing statistical reports within 72 hours of results, mandatory Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) counting in case of data mismatches, and a provision for candidates to request verification of burnt memory in 5 per cent of EVMs.

On the administrative front, enforcement agencies have been directed to maintain a strict vigil against illicit liquor, cash, and freebies, particularly on highways and rail routes. Officials are also tasked with monitoring social media to counter fake news.

The ECI further emphasised transforming polling stations into festive, welcoming environments with enhanced voter comforts beyond basic facilities. PTI JR ADB