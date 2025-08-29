TN has formed consensus draft to safeguard revenue interests from GST: CM

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has framed a consensus draft to safeguard revenue interests and to ensure fair outcomes through the Centre's proposed Goods and Services Tax rate rationalisation, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

The draft after receiving the views from other states would be presented before the GST Council, he said.

"Without protecting the revenues of the States, GST reforms cannot serve the people," Stalin said in a social media post.

Finance Ministers of eight opposition ruled States met in Delhi to deliberate on the Centre's proposed GST rate rationalisation, he said. "We (Tamil Nadu) stressed that any reduction must not erode State revenues that sustain welfare programmes and infrastructure." he said.

It was urged during the deliberation that the benefits of lower rates must directly reach the common people, he said.

"A consensus draft has been framed and will be placed before the GST council, seeking support from all States to safeguard revenue interests and ensure fair outcomes," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ SA