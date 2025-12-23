TN has suffered under 'corrupt' DMK regime, alleges Piyush Goyal

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday alleged that Tamil Nadu has suffered under the "corrupt" DMK regime.

Speaking to reporters here after holding preliminary talks with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami in connection with the Assembly election next year, Goyal said he discussed with Palaniswami plans for the coming months to prepare for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, due by March-April 2026.

A "better future" for the Tamil brothers and sisters is the commitment of the NDA, PM Modi and Palaniswami for Tamil Nadu and it is important for people to get good governance and a development-focused regime, the Union minister said.

"We had good discussions about strengthening our political work together and fighting the 2026 Assembly election together as the NDA family under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi," Goyal added. PTI JSP VGN ADB