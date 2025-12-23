TN has suffered under ''corrupt'' DMK regime, alleges Piyush Goyal

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday alleged that Tamil Nadu has suffered under the "corrupt" DMK regime.

Speaking to reporters here after holding preliminary talks with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami in connection with the Assembly election next year, Goyal said he discussed with Palaniswami the plans for the coming months to prepare for the polls, due by March-April 2026.

"We had good discussions about strengthening our political work together and fighting the 2026 Assembly election together as the NDA family under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi," the Union minister added.

Exuding confidence that the NDA will have a "sweeping victory" in next year's poll, he said the NDA partners would strive to meet the aspirations of the people, especially their demand for progress.

"Tamil Nadu has suffered under the corrupt regime of the DMK. It is important for people of TN to get good governance, a government which is development-focused and provides for a better future for our Tamil brothers and sisters, which is the commitment of the NDA, PM Modi and our leader Palaniswami," he said.

The AIADMK general secretary, who was present on the occasion, said the two parties discussed the political situation and on working out strategies to "defeat the anti-people DMK government." During the "initial talks", both AIADMK and the BJP resolved to ensure an overwhelming victory at the hustings. "People of the state are agitated over the DMK regime... our alliance parties will work together and throw out the DMK," Palaniswami said.

Goyal was accompanied by the BJP co-incharge for the state, Arjun Ram Meghwal. Party's state chief Nainar Nagenthran, and TN in-charge Dr P Sudhakar Reddy, and Union Minister L Murugan were among those who participated in the meeting.

Apart from Palaniswami, the AIADMK was represented by its senior leaders: K P Munusamy, S P Velumani, and P Thangamani.

Earlier, Goyal and Meghwal discussed the current political situation and alliance during a meeting of the BJP core committee members at party headquarters, Kamalalayam.