TN health minister chairs review meeting on rain preparedness in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday reviewed the rain preparedness in Chennai and said adequate measures are in place as the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted more rains after November 17.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin have been constantly monitoring the measures that are taken in view of the North East Monsoon season becoming active in Tamil Nadu, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare said.

Citing the RMC, he said the North East Monsoon had set in the state on October 16 and till date, 30 cm of rainfall has been received in Chennai.

"As per the orders of the Chief Minister (M K Stalin), a meeting was conducted today to review the preparedness for the North East Monsoon season. During this meeting, several officials from various government departments, Deputy Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation, representatives of legislative assembly, zonal officers, area councillors took part," Subramanian told reporters.

Observing that the state during the North East Monsoon season receives an average of about 87 cm of rainfall, he said, this year, till date, we have received 30 cm of rain.

"That is about one-third of the rainfall we have received. This year, the weather department has predicted that rainfall may occur till the first week of December. It is also informed that more rains are predicted after November 17 due to formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal," he said.

During the meeting, adequate instructions were provided to the authorities, including periodic desilting works of storm water drains, establishment of relief camps, kitchens to serve the people living in lowlying areas, he said.

Subramanian said though there was a large amount of rainfall, the traffic flow was not affected in 22 subways in Chennai.

He further said the Greater Chennai Corporation had conducted 2,029 special medical camps across the city, while 103 boats were kept ready to swiftly evacuate people living in low lying areas.

"In fact, the Corporation, for the first time, has purchased 36 boats for this cause," he noted.

"The chief minister and deputy chief minister have been constantly monitoring the preparedness soon after the onset of the North East Monsoon and they will continue to take stock of the situation as more rains are expected," he said.

On the measures taken by the Corporation in view of the more rains predicted by the weather office, he said, "As many as 22,000 personnel have been roped in for rain related works, 160 units of 100 hp motors, 550 units of motor fitted in tractors and nearly 1,496 motors of various capacities have also been kept ready." In order to clear the uprooted trees, 15 hydraulic equipment and 224 telescopic tree cutting machines have been kept ready by the Corporation, he added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH