TN health minister takes part in IATR's diamond jubilee celebrations

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and state Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian participated in the diamond jubilee celebration of the International Association of Tamil Research (IATR) here on Saturday.

Subramanian released IATR's journal of Tamil culture on the occasion.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said scholars would deliver lectures on various topics, such as the development of Tamil in various genres, the antiquity of Tamil language and literature, and archeology depicting the history of ancient Tamils, as part of the diamond jubilee celebration.

There will be two sessions in which the eminent scholars will address, he said.

This organisation has conducted 11 conferences in the last 60 years and the long list of distinguished guests at the events also included former Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, Subramanian said. PTI JSP KH