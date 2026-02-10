TN Health minister warns against eating undercooked chicken amid bird flu concerns

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday advised people against consuming undercooked chicken, amid concerns over avian influenza in the state.

He said poultry that dies from illness should not be consumed and must be buried to prevent the spread of infection.

"I did not say not to eat half-boiled eggs; I only said do not consume half-boiled or undercooked chicken," the minister clarified while speaking at the inauguration of a cardiac catheterisation laboratory built at Rs 8 crore at Omandurar Government Multi-Division High Speciality Hospital here.

A large number of crows found dead in Chennai and other parts of the state had triggered public panic over a possible bird flu outbreak.

At the event, the minister said a section of the media had misinterpreted his advice as referring to "half-boiled eggs".

He added that chicken meat should always be thoroughly cooked before consumption. PTI JSP SSK