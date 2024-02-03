TN Higher Education Minister skips Governor’s event

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Feb 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister R S Rajakannappan skipped the 30th convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in which Governor R N Ravi handed over degrees and medals to the candidates on Saturday.

Though no official reason has been given for the minister to abstain from the convocation ceremony, the day marks the 55th death anniversary of DMK founder and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai and the party leaders and cadres participated in a massive rallies in Chennai and various parts of the state to pay homage to the leader.

Recently, the minister also abstained from the governor’s function at Alagappa University. PTI JSP KH