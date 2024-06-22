Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy death toll mounts to 53

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 53 on Saturday and the administration said the condition of 140 people was currently safe.

About 140 people out of 193 who were admitted to various government medical facilities after they consumed the spurious liquor on Tuesday night were currently safe, Kallakurichi district collector M S Prasanth said.

"So far 53 people have passed away. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the spurious liquor tragedy," he told reporters after visiting the victims at the Kallakurich government hospital.