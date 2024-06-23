TN hooch tragedy victims were 'careless', 'exceeded their limit', says Kamal Haasan

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu), Jun 23 (PTI) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday said the victims of the hooch tragedy here that has left about 53 persons dead were "careless" and "exceeded their limit." In Tamil Nadu, there is "enough" liquor available; liquor retail outlets of state-run TASMAC outnumber pharmacies, he said.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder was talking to reporters after meeting the survivors of the tragedy at a hospital here.

"I cannot say I have no sympathies for these victims. But these victims will have to understand they have exceeded their limit, and they have been careless. They have to be careful, they have to take care of their health," he said.

"It has to be occasional drinking, social drinking, if at all," he added.

"But they must understand that exceeding the limit in any form, be it sugar or anything, is bad. And this necessarily is bad...," he asserted.

The MNM chief also said, "You cannot say that we will make it go away. It is there, it has to be run properly." "Kautilya Arthashastra talks about a spirit inspector called Suradaksha. So we have been systemising it. Now we will have to see that their (people, apparently) system survives alcohol," he added. PTI SA SA ANE