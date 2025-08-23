TN HR&CE; seeks applications from devotees for Vaishnava temple spiritual tour

Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department on Saturday invited applications from elderly devotees keen on embarking on a spiritual tour of Vaishnava temples in the state.

State HR and CE department Minister P K Sekar Babu has appealed to the devotees to utilise the opportunity and visit the Vaishnava temples during the Tamil month of Purattasi (from mid-September to mid-October) and benefit.

The short tour is offered for free to devotees aged between 60 and 70 years to visit the Vaishnava temples located in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli zones.

It has been planned to conduct the tour for 2,000 devotees this year, and the entire expenditure towards the trip will be borne by the state government, according to a release here.

The Vaishnava spiritual journey will be conducted in four phases on September 20, 27, and October 4 and 11.

The annual income of the beneficiaries should not exceed Rs 2 lakh. They should produce an income certificate obtained from the Taluk Magistrate and also furnish a copy of the Aadhaar along with a medical certificate of sufficient physical fitness, the release said.

Applications can be obtained in person from the respective Zonal Joint Commissioner offices or downloaded from the website: www.hrce.tn.gov.in. Duly filled forms along with relevant documents should be submitted to the Zonal Joint Commissioner's office by September 25, the release added.