TN identifies 40 new sites to boost state tourism

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has identified 40 locations to be developed as tourist sites in the State, shifting focus to ecotourism and unexplored destinations, Minister TRB Rajaa said here on Tuesday.

Besides promoting Tamil Nadu, known for its rich culture and heritage, the 1,076 km-long coastline offers immense potential to promote tourism, the Minister for Industries said.

Accompanied by Tourism Minister R Rajendran and senior department officials, Rajaa said Tamil Nadu has the largest number of footfalls in terms of tourist arrivals compared to any other state in the country.

The industry department would identify new land parcels in association with SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) to promote land parcels for tourism.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We will identify and allocate land parcels to the tourism department to be developed as tourism sites. For example, Chief Minister (M K Stalin) announced that a 100-acre land has been identified in Dindigul to set up a model tourism village. Like this, we want to boost tourism in the state." According to Rajaa, the 1,076 km long coastline has remained largely untapped. "By utilising it, we are not only promoting coastal tourism, but uplifting the fishermen community. We want to celebrate the coastal communities..." Aimed at promoting all forms of tourism, he expressed hope that such initiatives would not only boost domestic footfalls but also attract foreign tourists.

Rajendran said for the first time, a "Global Tourism Summit" would be held on February 2 in Chennai.

"This tourism meeting will be held on February 2 and 3. We are expecting a massive gathering of domestic and overseas participants," he said.

A logo for the summit was unveiled by Rajendran, TRB Rajaa and senior department officials on the occasion. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH